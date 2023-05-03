WEDNESDAY

May 3, 2023

All times Mountain. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All

Disney+ ■New Series

This four-part docuseries (all episodes available today) about singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran blends an exclusive, never-before-seen personal archive with interviews and compelling performances to reveal how his experiences have shaped him into the artist he is today.

The Conners

ABC, 7 p.m. ■Season Finale

As Mark's (Ames McNamara) graduation approaches, he considers his relationship with his father in the final episode of the season, titled "The Grad Finale."

The Masked Singer

FOX, 7 p.m.

It's a British invasion in the new episode "Quarter Finals," in which the four remaining singers perform songs from across the pond. One will be unmasked at the end of the episode.

Nature

PBS, 7 p.m.

In "Attenborough's Wonder of Song," famed naturalist David Attenborough presents seven of the most remarkable animal songs found in nature.

The Goldbergs

ABC, 7:30 p.m. ■ Series Finale

In the final episode of the series, "Bev to the Future," Barry (Troy Gentile) and Joanne (Beth Tri on) make a surprising decision to prove the seriousness of their relationship.

Riverdale

The CW, 8 p.m.

At her wits' end over Archie's (K.J. Apa) recent actions, Mary (Molly Ringwald) turns to Uncle Frank (Ryan Robbins) to get him back on track in "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Three: Peep Show."

NOVA

PBS, 8 p.m.

The North Atlantic right whale is on the brink of extinction, but a handful of specialists are determined to help save it as they discover new secrets about the lives of these giants of the sea.

A Million Little Things

ABC, 9 p.m. ■ Series Finale

A tightknit circle of friends is reminded that friendship is a million little things in the final episode of the series, called "One Big Thing."

Chicago P.D.

NBC, 9 p.m.

In "The Bleed Valve," Atwater's (LaRoyce Hawkins) worlds collide when there's a shooting at the building he owns in Burnside that leaves a child dead. He must confront his relationship with his father, Lew (Erik LaRay Harvey), as the brutal case forces them together.

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories With David Rubenstein

PBS, 9 p.m.

In "The Hollywood Sign," explore the history of the Hollywood sign and learn how this Los Angeles landmark, which was erected in 1923 as a real-estate advertisement, went on to become an international symbol of fame, fortune and the American dream.

Single Drunk Female

Freeform, 11 p.m.

Two new episodes air tonight. In "Shiva," Sam (Sofi a Black-D'Elia) is at odds with Carol (Ally Sheedy) and her aunt (Molly Ringwald) while grappling with her own grief in flashbacks to her father's Shiva. Then, in "Darby," Sam is forced to accept that she needs a new sponsor (Busy Philipps), though they get o to a very rocky start.