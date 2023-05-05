FRIDAY

May 5, 2023

All times Mountain. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Silo

Apple TV+ ■ New Series

Created by Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Graham Yost, this 10-episode dystopian drama based on Hugh Howey's posta-pocalyptic book trilogy stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette, an engineer seeking answers about a loved one's murder in a giant underground silo where the last 10,000 people on Earth are forced to live, and follows her journey down the rabbit hole into a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have imagined. Also starring Tim Robbins and Rashida Jones. The first two episodes are available today; new episodes drop Fridays.

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi

Hulu ■ Season Premiere

Host Padma Lakshmi is back for a second season of taking viewers on a culinary adventure across America, exploring the rich and diverse communities that have so heavily shaped what American food is today. All 10 episodes drop today.

NBA Playoffs: Western Conference Semifinals

ESPN, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Live

Two matchups from the Western Conference semifinals series air tonight on ESPN.

The Articulate Hour

PBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ■ New Series

This program explores our complex world through a lens of arts, culture and science and through conversations with artists, scholars and other great creative thinkers. Back-to-back hourlong episodes air tonight: "Partial Recall," which delves into the landscape of our past in an examination of human memory, and "Together/Alone," which discusses how we can balance our innate need to be members of a community with our desire to be alone.

Blue Bloods

CBS, 9 p.m.

Jamie (Will Estes) partners with the FDNY to fi nd the arsonist responsible for a massive fi re at an NYPD evidence storage facility in the new episode "Fire Drill."