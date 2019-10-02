Tickets to Chadron State College athletics department's fourth-annual 'When Eagles Dare' benefit auction and dinner, scheduled for Saturday, October 12, at 6 p.m., are now onsale through the CSC ticket office.
This year's social will take place in the Chicoine Center on CSC's campus, following the home football game against Adams State University.
For $25, or $200 for a table of eight, guests will receive a dinner ticket, drink tickets, access to a live auction, and in-person viewing of silent auction items. Tickets may be purchased by calling or e-mailing Sarah Dykes at 308-432-6255 or sdykes@csc.edu. Online purchasing is also an option, using the following web address: chadroneagles.com/wed19.
A mobile silent auction, located at the previous web address, will also begin this week.
All proceeds from ticket sales and auctions benefit Chadron State College athletic scholarships.