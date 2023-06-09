The U.S. Census Bureau recently released the state-to-state migration report for 2021.

The top 10 states people moved to South Dakota from in 2021 were Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Texas, Colorado, California, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Washington and North Dakota.

Earlier reports showed that Rapid City was the 54th fastest-growing city in the country. From July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022 Rapid City grew by 2.74%, six-times the national average of 0.4%. Knowing where people are coming from can help businesses better understand the needs of a growing customer base, said Elevate Rapid City. Seeing trends in migration also helps with plans for future growth.

Elevate believes people are attracted to the South Dakota's low taxes, strong economy, and one-of-a-kind outdoor amenities, plus the cultural values of freedom and entrepreneurship the region is known for.

“A growing population means more customers, more workers, and more opportunities for businesses,” said Tom Johnson, president and CEO of Elevate Rapid City. “We are proud to be a part of a growing state, and we are committed to working with community partners to advocate for how we balance the growth without sacrificing the quality of life we all enjoy so much. This includes regional planning and infrastructure, housing, safety, air service, and workforce attraction.”