According to the USDA Summer Meals for Kids Site Finder (fns.usda.gov/meals4kids), Rapid City and Kadoka are the only Black Hills communities providing free summer meals this year.
In Rapid City, free meals are served by the YMCA, The Club for Boys, and at Rapid City High School, General Beadle Elementary School, Monroe Head Start sponsored by Youth & Family Services, South Middle School, North Middle School, Knollwood Heights Elementary School, and at mobile sites at 920 Sheridan Lake Road, at Robbinsdale Park and at LaCroix Links
In Kadoka, free meals and afternoon snacks are served at Kadoka Elementary School.