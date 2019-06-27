While you're in town for Fur Trade Days, be sure to check out the newest additions to Chadron in the recently created Art Alley.
The alley, located between Main Street and Chadron Avenue in the 100 block is home to three new murals. They're a great place to take photos and enjoy the talents of local artists. The murals were completed in June by volunteer artists of all ages. Come back and visit again because more murals are in the planning stages on seven buildings throughout Chadron, and interest is growing.
Other public art pieces are also planned, including two painted pianos that will be available in public places for individuals to play and enjoy. Contact the Chadron Chamber of Commerce to learn more about Art Alley and the public art initiative.