The White River boys' basketball team moved into semifinal action with a 67-53 win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Thursday afternoon in the Lakota Nation Invitational at Barnett Arena.
The Tigers weren't as dominant as Wednesday's 119-38 win over Crazy Horse, but controlled action much of the way, leading by as much as 30 points in the second half before the Braves made a nice late run.
Teron Sazue and Jadice Morrison led the way with 15 points each for the tigers, while Tyson Iyotte added 12 points.
Ceceli Montgomery led all scorers for Cheyenne-Eagle Butte with 29 points.
White River, 3-0, will face Omaha Nation tonight at 7 p.m.
OMAHA NATION 61, LITTLE WOUND 57: The Chiefs moved on to the boys' quarterfinals with a close win over the Mustangs on Thursday.
Omaha Nation led by 14 at the half, but Little Wound clawed its way back to to close the gap.
Kaden Sheridan led Omaha Nation with 19 points, followed by Seth Sheridan with 16 and David Romo with 11.
Verlin Old Horse Jr. led Little Wound with 12 points, with Tex Janis adding nine points. Ralph Bear Killer IV had six points and 11 rebounds.
PINE RIDGE 67, LOWER BRULE 37: The Thorpes dominated from the start, leading 46-10 at the halftime break to earn a semifinal berth.
Juwan Garnier led Pine Ridge with 13 points, followed by Charles Schrader with 11 and Corey Brown with 10.
Desme Estes led Lower Brule with 18 points.
The Thorpes, 2-0, face the winner of the late-game, Red Cloud and Tiospa Zina tonight at 8:20 p.m. in semifinal action.
Boys Paha Sapa Bracket
MCLAUGHLIN 57, ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 49: Lex Farrell scored 20 points and had four steals as the Mustangs won their first game of the season.
Alex One Horn added nine points for McLaughlin, followed by Hunter Vandermuelen and Eli Yellow Hammer with eight points each. Chris Long scored 19 and Caylen Clairmont added 13 points for St. Francis.
CUSTER 63, OELRICHS 45: Jace Kelley scored 18 points and Nolan Patzlaff added 15 as the Wildcats earned their first win of the tournament.
Jeremiah Braveheart scored 13 points for Oelrichs and Floren Cross Dog added 10 points.
TODD COUNTY 65, CRAZY HORSE 29: The Falcons got 30 points from Aiden Bizzardie in running past the Chiefs.
Cadin Quiver and Kendraell Cuevas both scored eight points for Crazy Horse.
CROW CREEK 65, MARTY INDIAN 39: Jayden McBride had 25 points, with Tevin McBride and Rylee Miller scoring 12 each for the chieftains.
Torian Bohannon scored 11 points for Marty Indian.
Girls Makosica (Winners) Bracket
PINE RIDGE 61, LITTLE WOUND 51: The Thorpes slipped past the Mustangs to earn a semifinal berth.
Pine Ridge led just 32-29 at halftime and outscored Little Wound by seven in the second half to close out the win.
Shayla Bravo led Pine Ridge with 15 points, followed by Katerri Weston with 11 and Natasha Swiftwater and Taysha Big Crow with 10 points each.
Evan Bull Bear had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Little Wound and Ashley Steele added 10 points.
Pine Ridge faces Todd County today at 3:30 p.m.
CROW CREEK 50, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 44: The Lady Chieftains got 18 points and 14 rebounds from Marveen Ross and held off the lady Braves to move on to Friday's semifinals.
Sarah Hunter finished with 12 points for Crow Creek, which will play Red Cloud in a semifinal game at 2 p.m.
Reese Gaqnjie scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds for Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, while Emaree Iron Hawk scored 10 points and Jayde Yellow Horn grabbed 12 rebounds.
RED CLOUD 62, LOWER BRULE 37: The Lady Crusaders pulled away in the second half to advance to a semifinal contest.
Red Cloud led 29-18, but outscored Lower Brule 33-19 in the second half.
Stevi Fallis led Red Cloud with 15 points and Jacobie Knight added 12 points.
Maleighya Estes scored 13 points for Lower Brule.
Red Cloud will face Crow Creek today at 2 p.m.
Girls Paha Sapa Bracket
TIOSPAYE ZINA 55, OMAHA NATION 46: Lexus Redthunder scored 18 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to lead the Thunderhawks to the win.
Jordyn LaBlanc also scored 12 points for Tiospaye Zina, while Courtney Grant finished with 127 points and Deondra Blackbird added 15 for Omaha Nation.
ST. FRANCIS 66, OELRICHS 31: Cayliah Brady scored 21 points to lead St. Francis past the Tigers. Sharl Kills In Sight scored 16 points and Jazlea Arcoren added 11.
T'Lea Rouillard scored five points for Oelrichs.
MARTY INDIAN 58, MCLAUGHLIN 45: Markayl Yellow Horse scored 18 points and Jacqelynne Rank scored 15 points for the Braves.
Devon Archambault scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the McLaughlin.
CUSTER 52, CRAZY HORSE 38: Kellyn Kortemeyer had 15 points and Sadie glade 14 points for Custer.
Sequioa Bettelyoun scord 10 points for Crazy Horse and Amber Terkildsen added 10 rebounds for Crazy Horse.