During the White River boys' basketball teams' win Thursday night, the Tigers led Cheyenne-Eagle Butte by as much as 30 before letting the Braves creep back into the game and make it closer than coach Eldon Marshall would have liked.
That wasn't the case Friday night.
The defending Lakota Nation Invitational champions moved on to the championship game with a dominating 71-40 win over Omaha Nation, Nebraska.
"That's something we're trying to emphasize, we want to improve every time we step on the court," White River coach Eldon Marshall said. "No matter who we're playing. Just control what we can control, talk, execute and do the little things like that."
The Tigers forced Omaha Nation to turn the ball over 16 times with a unrelenting pressure, and were able to capitalize with quick buckets.
"We were looking to keep pressure on contain (Kaden Sheridan), he's a good little scorer for them," he said. "If we can get some turnovers out of that without fouling, good. We had the legs, so we were just trying to keep the pressure on and ware them down, I think we did that."
White River was led in scoring by Izaiah Sorace who had 15. The Tigers also got 13 from Jadice Morrison and 12 from Teron Sazue.
The Chiefs got 13 points from both Sam Hundley and Chauncey Tyndall.
"What I want the guys to learn from a loss like this is that it's possible to make the Final Four of a big tournament," Omaha Nation coach Dwight Nelson said. "Coming all the way out here and banging with the big boys isn't easy, but it's possible."
It was a back-and-forth battle early on, as White River held a 15-10 lead with 8:13 to play in the first half.
Then a switch flipped, and the Tigers went into attacking mode.
A 11-0 run made it 26-10 with 5:44 left in the half and at halftime the lead was up to 46-16.
Playing with a running clock for the entire second half, White River still managed to outscore Omaha Nation 25-24 in the second.
"We have a bunch of guys who are really unselfish and will do anything to help the team," Marshall said. "These guys are all-in. We've had a couple of bumps, but without those bumps you don't get any better."
When the Tigers didn't force a turnover, Omaha Nation had a good game shooting the ball. The Chiefs shot 18-of-32 from the field for 56 percent (which included going 0-for-9 from behind the 3-point line), but White River shot 15 more shots the Chiefs.
The Tigers ended the game 26-of-47 for 55.3 percent which included going 10-of-24 from behind the 3-point line.
It's been a tough LNI for Omaha Nation. Two starters were injured in previous games, so Nelson said that made the accomplishment of getting to the semifinals even more impressive.
"Some of the younger players got some hair on their chest and grew up a little bit," he said. "That will be good for later on in the season."
Marshall said the experience of his team has been on full display during the LNI, where the crowds get bigger and the lights get brighter than normal.
"From my experience I think the big thing is communication," he said. "Talking, working, figuring it out and letting the kid know we care about him. They're going to make mistakes, we still love them no matter what and we'll work on it together."
White River will meet Pine Ridge in the championship for the LNI tonight.
PINE RIDGE 77, RED CLOUD 54: The Thorpes dismantled their rival in the semifinal of the LNI Friday and will be facing off with White River for the championship.
Corey Brown led all scorers with 24 for Pine Ridge, Juwan Garnier had 18 and Charles Schrader had 10. Brown also had 12 rebounds.
Red Cloud was led by Alejandro Rama who had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Riyen Carlow had 14.
The Thorpes led 42-24 at halftime and outscored the Crusaders 35-30 in the second half.