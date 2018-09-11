The rods and reels don’t go away once the cold sets in and area lakes freeze over for the winter. Ice fishing is one of the best ways to enjoy the great outdoors when winter comes, and this winter will again feature a great fishing tournament at Whitney Lake on Jan. 12, 2019.
The tournament, brainchild of Chadron native Scott Gooder, now in its third year, is more than just competitive fishing, it’s a way for those involved to have a good time while also giving back to Whitney Lake itself.
Each year the Whitney Dock Club takes proceeds from the tournament and applies them to improvements at the lake. In the past the club used the money raised to give the lake’s dock area a much needed rebuild.
Last year’s tournament featured 389 participants and nearly 1,000 visitors from across the U.S. The event raised about $5,000 for future improvements.
1,ooo tickets will be available to the general public at $25 per ticket beginning Oct. 1. If you’re interested in purchasing tickets and attending contact Gooder via telephone at 308-430-4896.
Each ticket provides the holder the opportunity to compete in the tournament, gives entry to the chili supper held after the conclusion of competition, and enters the holder into what can only be referred to as a “lucrative” raffle.
In the past the raffle includes about $20,000 in prizes.
With regard to competition, the tournament features three divisions: walley, crappie, and “other.” Each fisherman or fisherwoman is allowed one entry per category and entries will be judged by length.
Last year’s largest fish in each category were a 28.75” walleye caught by Stuart Berens, a 13” crappie caught by Steve Lockmen, and a 30.5” northern pike caught by Dustin Fankhauser.
State minimum size requirement are enforced during the competition (ie.: minimum 15” walley).
Participants are encouraged to bring their own gear, no equipment will be provided.
For up to date information regarding the tournament stay tuned to The Chadron Record, follow the Whitney Dock Club on Facebook, or go to whitneydockclub.com.