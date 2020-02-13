Why not just pass constitutional laws?

The state took a beating when sued over Gov. Kristi Noem’s “riot boosting” law aimed at Keystone XL pipeline protesters, which this editorial board flagged for being unconstitutional upon its passage. The state was forced to pay $145,000 in legal fees to the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota.

The Republican establishment’s decision to support Ravnsborg for attorney general despite a lack of courtroom experience compared to Democratic nominee Randy Seiler could carry the lesson of being careful what you wish for, particularly when public funds and reputations are at stake.

The ACLU, for the record, has already made it clear that they will challenge the constitutionality of Deutsch’s transgender bill if it survives the Senate and is either signed by Noem or fights off a veto.

It would be unthinkable to have an outside Christian conservative group represent South Dakota in the ensuing legal proceedings, and almost as disconcerting to have our attorney general do the deed.

What do you call it, exactly, when sensible taxpayers are forced to root against themselves in a courtroom fight over the established rights of fellow citizens? For those of us who have been forced to sit through this nonsense far too many times, let’s just call it checkmate.

