Why you should celebrate the spirit of travel

Visit Rapid City (VRC) is pretty sure we don’t have to preach how the coronavirus public health crisis is having a devastating impact on the U.S. travel and tourism industry – the entire American economy and certainly the Black Hills of South Dakota and Rapid City. Travel businesses are having to make tough decisions and our entire workforce is directly affected. In 2019, one out of every eleven workers in SD were supported by tourism.
This year, more than ever, the travel and tourism industry must unite together, support each other and remind the country, our state and our city that even through the most difficult times, the Spirit of Travel cannot be broken.
It is the Spirit of Travel which makes visitors feel at home, provides lasting memories and inspires millions each and every day. It is the Spirit of Travel that is the undercurrent of American culture. And, now is a time for the Spirit of Travel to be protected and supported.
Rapid City is once again celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), May 3-9, our annual celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. travel industry. Normally, our industry gathers to give meaningful awards and rally everyone with a great kickoff to what we always hope will be an amazing visitor season. This year, not so much. We will continue to abide by the medical and scientific experts and keep socially distanced.
There is no doubt this has been an incredibly challenging time for Visit Rapid City, but we see NTTW as an opportunity to remind both our residents and our future visitors of the incredible resiliency of the travel industry and our workforce. It’s only a matter of time before we all get moving again, and VRC will be more ready than ever to welcome travelers with open arms.
I can’t explain how hard it is to keep our hard-charging marketing and sales professionals to “be quiet”, “quit inviting people to our beautiful City and Region”, and “cancel events, bus tours and meetings”. Staff meetings via Zoom are continuing, and your Destination Marketing Experts are planning for a big recovery, when we can get off this leash! Until then, please support our local restaurants, bars, attractions and hotels!
They need us more than ever.
