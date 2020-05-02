Why you should celebrate the spirit of travel

Visit Rapid City (VRC) is pretty sure we don’t have to preach how the coronavirus public health crisis is having a devastating impact on the U.S. travel and tourism industry – the entire American economy and certainly the Black Hills of South Dakota and Rapid City. Travel businesses are having to make tough decisions and our entire workforce is directly affected. In 2019, one out of every eleven workers in SD were supported by tourism.

This year, more than ever, the travel and tourism industry must unite together, support each other and remind the country, our state and our city that even through the most difficult times, the Spirit of Travel cannot be broken.

It is the Spirit of Travel which makes visitors feel at home, provides lasting memories and inspires millions each and every day. It is the Spirit of Travel that is the undercurrent of American culture. And, now is a time for the Spirit of Travel to be protected and supported.