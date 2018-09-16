So you've harvested a deer or a bird — now what?
South Dakota Game, Fish and Park group program naturalist Keith Wintersteen might have that answer.
GF&P will have classes for how to clean both big game and waterfowl throughout the hunting season, as well as different cooking classes centered around animals harvested on a hunt.
Wintersteen said to check the GF&P's Outdoor Campus West Facebook page for upcoming dates and times on classes. All classes are free of charge.
"Every once in a while we’ll get an animal that has been struck by a vehicle and we have to put it down, so rather than be less productive with it, we’ll immediately put it in a cooler, put together a class," Wintersteen said. "We'll show you, if you’ve never been deer hunting, here’s what you need to know for after you shoot your first deer. Here’s how you care for it in the field and here’s why, here’s the tools you’ll need, it’s basic stuff that we all know from growing up hunting."
The same works for duck, grouse and pheasant. Wintersteen said GF&P has the potential to acquire recently deceased birds from game farms for classes on what to do once you harvest a bird.
"You actually go through the process, you’re the one who cleans the bird, we’ll give you some recipes for how to cook them," Wintersteen said. "A lot of people just aren’t buying the whole put it in the skillet, brown it, pour a can of cream and mushroom soup deal — not that there’s anything wrong with that, but I want a really tasty meal, so here’s how you can make one out of pheasant, grouse, duck, morning dove or whatever you’re hunting."
The cooking classes will also take a seasonal step this fall. In early November, GF&P will host cooking classes with turkey, because Wintersteen said there's a difference between cooking turkey bought in a store versus wild turkey.
He also said if someone signs up for a class and it is full, they should still put their name on the waiting list because that's how GF&P decides if a class is worth having again.
"If we have more people on the waiting list than we were able to accommodate in the class, best believe we’ll have another class as fast as we can," he said. "If the class is full and there’s no one on the waiting list, we kind of make the assumption that that was the amount of interest that was out there and one class will take care of it."
One of the things Wintersteen said he likes about the classes is that they are for beginners. That means that while a lot of people at the classes will have the same questions, some might have questions no one has thought of.
"You get into a class with a group that’s doing the same thing you’re doing, but you don’t know each other and they’ll say something and it triggers something where you say ‘yeah, I need to know about that too,’" he said. "There’s a lot of questions that come up that we may not have thought of ourselves, but a good question is a good question. We’ll answer whatever we can."