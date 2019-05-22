The brainchild of Hot Springs’ Nate Ritterbush, the Wildcat Classic Mountain Bike Race offers a day of racing through tough, but beautiful terrain in the southern Black Hills.
This year’s race, to be held Aug. 17, will again feature a 40-mile race, 28-mile quickie and a seven-mile kids and beginner’s race. The races begin and end at Chautauqua Park in Hot Springs and take riders through about 31 miles of singletrack, nine of which features passing lanes, about 6 miles of gravel and about 2.5 miles of paved road in and out of Hot Springs, according to the race website.
Ritterbush has been a long-time mountain biker in the area. The sale of about 4,000 acres of land to the State expanded Ritterbush’s available biking area and opened the possibility for him obtaining a permit to hold the kind of mountain bike race the Wildcat Classic would eventually become.
Ritterbush wanted to bring the perks of the area he regularly rode to others and brainstormed the race and debated obtaining the permit from the Forest Service for a while. But the suggestion from his wife that it was time to make a decision one way or another pushed Ritterbush to make the event a reality.
Now in its fourth year, the Classic continues to grow from the 61 riders who attended the first ever race to the 108 who attended last year. Ritterbush says the races have included a strong presence from the five-state area of South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota and Colorado and have also had riders from Wisconsin, Utah and Florida. This year’s ride will be capped at 150 riders per the conditions of his permit.
Ritterbush says the course is hard to describe, though he says it’s a fast course. He suspects the top riders average around 13 mph.
The course has a total elevation gain of 5,300 feet and takes riders though canyon bottoms and rims, meadows, ridge tops, dowhills, and gradual climbs, according to a statement on the race’s website. Ritterbush calls it a “very fun, ride-able and sustainable course with beautiful scenery and access to isolated places not accessible by motor vehicles.” The course hugs the west side of Wind Cave National Park.
The kids and beginners seven-mile race is chaperoned and provides children of riders an opportunity to do some biking of their own. Family members of riders can also entertain themselves by visiting attractions in Hot Springs including nearby Evans Plunge. Ritterbush says in the past local businesses have supported the race by offering specials to riders and they’re families. Buy one get one free passes from Evans Plunge, free bowling and free kids tours at Hot Springs’ Mammoth Site are examples of offers given in the past, though Ritterbush says it’s not yet known what might be offered this year.
Ritterbush celebrates the atmosphere at the park during and after the race.
Those interested in riding in the Classic can register online via www.bikereg.com/wildcatclassic. Cost to register varies from $15 for the kids and beginner ride, $60 for the 28 mile quick ride, and $65 for the 40 mile Classic. Past races have included an official race t-shirt and post-race meal, among other things, with registration. Music and festivities typically follow the race.