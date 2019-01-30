GERING, Neb. – The public is invited to express appreciation for wildlife by watercolor painting during an upcoming program at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center. “Wildlife and Watercolors,” the next installment of the center’s Wildcat Weekend series of events, will be Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m.
Amanda Filipi, outdoor education specialist for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said the event is designed for all ages and is especially ideal for anyone looking to start a new hobby. She said experienced watercolor painters will help with the event and the first 15 people to register get to take home a 12-by-12-inch canvas of their work.
“We’ll talk about some of the wild animals we might see in this area and give people some ideas of ones they can paint,” she said. “And we’ll give people the basics of painting with watercolor.”
Filipi said many artists have created beautiful wildlife artwork from watercolor and hopes that attendees will be inspired to do the same.
“There is a lot of great watercolor wildlife art out there and we hope people will gain a new appreciation for art and nature through this medium,” she said.
The event has a $10 fee for supplies and the deadline to register is Feb. 1. To register, call 308-436-3777.
The center is located at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area south of Gering, which requires a Nebraska Park Entry Permit for vehicles.
Other Upcoming Wildcat Weekend Events:
— Snipe: Reality or Legend?, March 9
— Earth Day, April 13
— Wildlands Day/Free Park Entry Day, May 18
— Wildflower Walk, June 7
— Water Wonders, July 13
— Night Sky, Aug. 10
— Birds and Bagels, Sept. 14
— Lovin’ Dutch Oven, Oct. 12
— Bighorn Sheep Hike, Nov. 2
— Nature’s Gifts: Decorations from the Great Outdoors, Dec. 14