Win $500 in our Here's the Scoop Sweepstakes!

It is officially camping season -- and whether you're pitching a tent in the backyard or loading up the SUV to hit the road for a longer stretch, we want to help.

Could you use a new sleeping bag, or tent, or perhaps some items to help you make those famous s'mores?

Our Happy Camper Sweepstakes will allow you enter for a chance to win $500 that you could use on some new camping gear, or whatever else might help give your summer a boost.

Entering is simple -- just visit the contest page. Once there, fill out the entry form, and you’ll be successfully entered.

