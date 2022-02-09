 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Win $500: It's the In Love with Local News Sweepstakes!

  • Updated
  • 0
Win $500: It's the In Love with Local News Sweepstakes!

As a valued subscriber, you have at your fingertips a host of benefits — including access to thousands of examples of our work — local news and sports stories, editorials, photography, video essays, food & dining reviews, commentary, trips down memory lane via our archives, and so much more.

That is more than enough to make you fall in love with local news. In addition to that, we have a fantastic new contest to announce as well!

Register today for your chance to win a $500 gift card in our February giveaway: the In Love with Local News Sweepstakes!

Entering is simple: Just visit the contest page, fill out the form, and you’ll be successfully entered. The contest ends Sunday, Feb. 27.

Subscribers have unlimited access to content such as this  and, in fact, all articles on our site — with no surveys. Just make sure you're logged in.

People are also reading…

As always, thank you for being a subscriber, and feel free to share our contest with friends and family.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best romantic destinations in the Black Hills

Best romantic destinations in the Black Hills

Content by Liv Hospitality. The Black Hills are filled with plenty of romantic spots, and a weekend getaway is the perfect opportunity for couples to escape and spend quality time together. 

Your Two Cents for Feb. 8

Your Two Cents for Feb. 8

Great that the legislature is working on a sales tax reduction, but the real problem is the property taxes as they are way out of line.

Your Two Cents for Feb. 5

Your Two Cents for Feb. 5

I am a native South Dakotan and support Governor Noem and her efforts as do the vast majority of South Dakota voters. She has put South Dakota…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News