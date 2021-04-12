Wind howls at Hardrocker Invitational

The wind may have been blowing 30 mph and the wind chill got as cold as 30 degrees on Monday but the South Dakota Mines was still able to host the Hardrocker Invitational Golf tournament at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City, South Dakota.

In the women's division, the 'Rockers posted a team score of 354 and are currently in third place, just one stroke behind Dakota Wesleyan University which is second with a 353. MSU Billings is the round-one leader, with a team tally of 332.

Individually, MSU Billings Tierney Messmer is the Day 1 leader with a 78 while teammate Avery Gil is second with an 80.

Hardrocker Rianna Garland is in third place after 18 holes with an 81 and teammate Larissa Pawlowski is tied for fifth place with an 85.

As for the rest of the Hardrockers, Annika Schooler is tied for 20th with a 93, Abby Magee and Jessalyn Shipp both carded 95's for a share of 24th place. Playing as individuals for the 'Rockers: Mya Maxwell put up a 94 for a share of 22nd place, and Ava Jenkins registered a 107 for 44th place.

On the men's side, the Hardrockers entered two teams into the tournament and both teams finished tied for fourth place, each carding scores of 324.