Wind howls at Hardrocker Invitational

The wind may have been blowing 30 mph and the wind chill got as cold as 30 degrees on Monday but the South Dakota Mines was still able to host the Hardrocker Invitational Golf tournament at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City, South Dakota.
In the women's division, the 'Rockers posted a team score of 354 and are currently in third place, just one stroke behind Dakota Wesleyan University which is second with a 353. MSU Billings is the round-one leader, with a team tally of 332.
Individually, MSU Billings Tierney Messmer is the Day 1 leader with a 78 while teammate Avery Gil is second with an 80.
Hardrocker Rianna Garland is in third place after 18 holes with an 81 and teammate Larissa Pawlowski is tied for fifth place with an 85.
As for the rest of the Hardrockers, Annika Schooler is tied for 20th with a 93, Abby Magee and Jessalyn Shipp both carded 95's for a share of 24th place. Playing as individuals for the 'Rockers: Mya Maxwell put up a 94 for a share of 22nd place, and Ava Jenkins registered a 107 for 44th place.
On the men's side, the Hardrockers entered two teams into the tournament and both teams finished tied for fourth place, each carding scores of 324.
MSU Billings, who also has two teams in the tourney leads the men's division after the first round with a 304, while the other MSUB team is second with 313 strokes. Dakota Wesleyan is third with a 315.
Individually, Yellowjacket Kevin Kolb is the Day 1 leader with a 75, while Garrett Woodin and Riley Lawrence (both of MSU Billings) are tied for second place with a 75 along with the U of Mary's Cody Brunner.
The Hardrockers are paced by Joseph Vincent and Jake Francis who both carded scores of 79 for a share of 12th place. Bryce Howard is tied for 17th place with a score of 80. Supawich Boonta, Lane Jensen and Carson McDaniel all posted scores of 81 for a share of 21st place, Roger Nakagawa tied for 28th place with an 82, Garret Hohn has an 84th for a share of 32nd place, and Alex Lesselyoung tied for 37th with an 85.
The tournament will conclude Tuesday with an 18-hole round for both the men and the women.