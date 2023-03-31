Winter weather continues its assault on Western South Dakota Friday, disrupting government and business operations, closing schools and initiating no travel advisories.

Wyoming Dept. of Transportation is advising no unnecessary travel on Interstate 90 between Sheridan and Buffalo.

In Rapid City, the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Journey Museum, Rapid City Club for Boys and Rural America Initiatives are closed. Meals on Wheels Rapid City is closed.

Rapid City's Easter egg hunt planned for Saturday, April 1 has been cancelled. Officials advise it may be rescheduled. The Custer Chamber Easter egg hunt today has been rescheduled to next Friday, April 7.

Rapid Transit is operating, however, not all routes are accessible due to road conditions. Please call (605) 394-6631 ext. 0 to reach the dispatch office with questions.

Ellsworth Air Force Base is mission-essential only. The CDC, youth center, commissary and exchange are closed.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is closed. The Custer State Park Visitor's Center is closed, with limited winter maintenance on the park's interior roads. Jewel Cave National Monument and Badlands National Park are both closed. The visitor's center and all cave tours at Wind Cave National Park are closed.

State government offices in the following counties are closed: Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Marshall, McPherson, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Mellette, Todd, and Tripp, and Walworth Counties.

Seventh Circuit Court in Fall River and Oglala Lakota County is cancelled.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe granted administrative leave all day. OST Dept. of Public Safety issued a "travel with caution" advisory. The Rosebud Sioux Tribe is on administrative leave all day. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe granted administrative leave for all out-of-town employees.

Make sure you have a way to receive updates on the forecast, watches and warnings. The National Weather Service in Rapid City provides regular updates on its website (weather.gov/unr), Facebook page (NWS Rapid City) and Twitter (@NWSRapidCity). The NOAA Weather Radio livestream is available online at weatherusa.net/radio. Road conditions are available by calling 5-1-1 or visiting sd511.org.

The NWS advises travel in blizzard areas be restricted to emergencies only. Travelers should carry a winter survival kit; anyone getting stranded should remain in their vehicle.

Many schools around the area are delayed or closed. For a list of school closings, click here.

Another chance for substantial winter weather is expected to move in early next week; updates and forecast information will be provided as it becomes available.

All closure and delay information is accurate as of the time of writing. Updates will be provided.