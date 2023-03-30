The National Weather Service in Rapid City issued a winter storm warning for a significant portion of Western South Dakota late Thursday night through Friday afternoon, with the possibility of significant snow and gusty winds.

As of Thursday afternoon, snow totals vary widely across the state, the models are ever-changing and the National Weather Service continues to update watches, warnings and precipitation amounts.

The winter storm warning West River includes all of Ziebach, Meade, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Tripp, Todd, Bennett, Oglala Lakota and Lawrence Counties, plus western Pennington County (including Rapid City) and western Custer County.

The winter weather advisory area includes all of Perkins, Butte, and Fall River Counties, plus western Custer County (including the city of Custer) and western Pennington County. A blizzard warning is in effect beginning 7 a.m. CT Friday for the West River counties of Corson, Dewey, Stanley, Jones and Lyman and 4 p.m. CT Friday for Gregory.

Gusty winds, snow totaling six inches or more and slippery road conditions are a possibility with this storm. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility on the roadways, making travel hazardous across the state.

Rapid City, Hermosa, Buffalo Gap and Fairburn could see four to eight inches and 40 mile per hour winds.

Meade and Pennington County Plains (including Faith, Box Elder, Caputa, Wall and Ellsworth) could see five to 11 inches of snow and winds gusting to 45 miles per hour, making travel difficult.

The Northern Black Hills and foothills (including Lead, Deadwood, Spearfish and Whitewood) could see four to six inches of snow.

Sturgis, Piedmont and Summerset could see five to seven inches with 40 mile per hour winds.

Custer County plains could see five to eight inches with 45 mile per hour winds.

Oglala Lakota County (including Pine Ridge, Oglala and Kyle) is expected to see heavy mixed precipitation, with four to seven inches of snow and a light glaze of ice.

Central South Dakota including Murdo and Kennebec could see difficult if not impossible travel conditions Friday, with six to 12 inches of snow and glazing ice combined with wind gusts to 45 miles per hour.

Ziebach to Haakon County (Dupree to Philip and the Cheyenne River Reservation) could see four to 10 inches with a glazing of ice.

The City of Rapid City said city crews were out pretreating roads Wednesday night and will also do so Thursday night, prioritizing intersections, the downtown core, mainlines and emergency routes.

Northern cities from Pierre to Aberdeen could see anywhere from four to 13 inches of snow, a tenth inch of ice and winds gusting to 60 miles per hour, creating blizzard conditions late Thursday through late Friday night.

North Central South Dakota could see two to eight inches, with the lowest accumulations expected around the North and South Dakota state line.

Snowfall should taper off west to east Friday afternoon and evening. As the snow moves east along Interstate 90, it could dump between two and eight inches of snow and a tenth inch of ice for counties East River, including the cities of Huron, Mitchell and Chamberlain. Areas along East River I-90 (Beadle, Jerauld, Sanborn, Brule, Aurora, Davidson) and south (Charles Mix, Douglas) could see four inches by Friday afternoon, with a blizzard warning in effect from 4 p.m. bringing an additional one to three inches and winds up to 55 miles per hour.

Make sure you have a way to receive updates on the forecast, watches and warnings. The National Weather Service in Rapid City provides regular updates on their website (weather.gov/unr), Facebook page (NWS Rapid City) and Twitter (@NWSRapidCity). The NOAA Weather Radio livestream is available online at weatherusa.net/radio. Road conditions are available by calling 5-1-1 or visiting sd511.org.

The NWS advises travel in blizzard areas be restricted to emergencies only. Travelers should carry a winter survival kit; anyone getting stranded should remain in their vehicle.

Another chance for winter weather is expected to move in early next week; updates and forecast information will be provided as it becomes available.