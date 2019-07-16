Wireless World, a Verizon Authorized Retailer, will be giving out free backpacks filled with school supplies July 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.
This is the second year for the annual ‘Backpack to School’ program.
The Backpack to School program is one that involves employees, customers and vendor partners. A company-wide employee program to donate backpacks as well as donations from our loyal guests in the stores has been initiated, according to a press release. Each backpack that is donated at one of 46 locations will be distributed to children in that local area.
A child (K-12) must be present to claim their free backpack, no purchase is necessary to receive a backpack. Limited number available, while supplies last.
Wireless World is located at 1517 W. 6th Street, next to Domino’s, 308-207-3093.