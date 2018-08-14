A woman was hurt Tuesday after being trapped under a piece of equipment at a Habitat for Humanity home build.
According to Lt. Jim Bussell, public information officer for Rapid City Fire Department, the fire department responded to 613 Lemmon Ave. in Rapid City just after 1 p.m. after a forklift tipped onto its side and trapped a woman underneath.
Bussell said workers were using the forklift to lift trusses onto the house to build the roof when the equipment's tires slid in the mud and tipped onto its side. The woman who was trapped was working on the ground below the forklift.
The fire department's technical rescue team freed the woman in about 30 minutes. Bussell said she remained conscious and was talking to medical personnel throughout the ordeal. She was transported by ambulance to Rapid City Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
No one else was hurt.