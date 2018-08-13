HOT SPRINGS-Second Stage, developed by Irene Alexiou-Fleming, is an extension of Southern Hills Community Theatre (SHCT) provides a new venue for live entertainment in our Hot Springs community and the Black Hills region. Second Stage upholds the high standard of excellence set by SHCT but produces plays with edgy content for mature audiences. Plays are set in small venues that can accommodate audiences of thirty to fifty and allow for snacks and adult beverages available for purchase prior to the performance or at intermission.
Second Stage's premier performance is entitled "Woodstock Reunion" and is written and directed by local playwright, Kathleen Holen. Woodstock Reunion takes place during the summer of 2019 in Canyon City, SD, a significant time and place for two seemingly unrelated reasons. Of course, 2019 is the anniversary of the Woodstock Music & Art Fair, the world-famous festival that, fifty years ago, became the emblem of a generation, or at least half of one. A grass roots movement will recreate the event at the original venue in New York state. But for most residents of Canyon City, Woodstock 5.0 will go unnoticed because the Miss South Dakota Pageant is scheduled for the same week. Come see how a mother, her daughter and granddaughter find themselves caught up in these events and conflicting differences surface unexpectedly. The future of their relationships will be determined by what they discover about themselves and each other at the Woodstock reunion.
Cast members include local talents: Linda Johnson, Joan Howard, Bo Bradley-Thompson, Callie Tominsky and Larry White Crow.
Performances will be held at the Jitterbug Junction, 321 North River Street, Hot Springs, SD on August 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2018 at 7:00pm nightly. Since there will be limited seating, it is suggested that tickets be purchased in advance at the Jitterbug Junction. Tickets will also be available at the door. Tickets are $10.00.