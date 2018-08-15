Wounded Warrior Riders from California, Louisiana, North Carolina, Texas, and other states around the nation received a special gift as they made a stop in Chadron last Friday on the return leg of their journey from Houston, Texas to Sturgis, S.D., for the annual bike rally.
The group, organized in part by Chadron Native and retired Staff Sergeant Zeb Danner, along with friend John Roberts, national service director of the Wounded Warrior Project, stopped in Chadron last Friday to fuel up and make some necessary repairs to a support vehicle.
That’s where Ellen Krueger presented the group with a gift of a handmade quilt she calls “dress blues.”
Krueger, who knew she wanted to gift the quilt service member while creating it, had heard Danner and his group would be in the area and knew right away she wanted to present the gift to the group.
“It’s a small thing I can do for them,” Kruger says, “for what they do for us.”
Roberts had brainstormed the nearly 3,000 mile round-trip some years ago, and he and Danner first made the trip three years ago.
19 bikes made the trek, and about as many riders and passengers which included combat veterans and, in some cases, their wives.
Some riders had never ridden more than an hour or two further from home prior to the 20 hour ride to Sturgis.
The group spent a week at the rally camping and attending various events. They were sponsored by both Full Throttle and the Harley Owners Group.
Wounded Warrior Project is a well-known veteran’s service organization that provides services and events for wounded veterans following September 11, 2001.
Danner, who retired after 15 years in the service and now lives in Houston, feels the group experience along the ride represents the same brotherhood he and other riders felt when serving in the armed forces, a sentiment that many of the other riders echoed during their stop in Chadron.
Danner and Roberts hope that they can continue to share their love of motorcycles and the therapeutic nature of riding with other veterans and wounded warriors. Danner would like to see not just one large group of veteran riders, but many smaller, local groups in the future.