Rubber Check Race

After taking on the slip-and-slide side by side, team members from Wild's and White River Feed race out of the pool neck-in-neck to tag their next team member in the 2018 Dawes County Fair Rubber Check Race.

 Record photo by Kerri Rempp

The Dawes County Ag Society will once again offer a cost-savings measure for admission into the evening events at this year’s fair.

The Ag Society is selling wrist bands that will allow access to the evening entertainment events at the Dawes County Fair. The $20 wrist bands give admission to the hog wrestling, the ranch rodeo, the Tough Truck competition and the Rubber Check Race. That equals a $12 savings, as gate admission to each event is $8 per person. The wrist bands are available at the Dawes County Extension Office and Farmers State Bank, both in Chadron, and at the Crawford Clipper office in Crawford, though they can also be purchased at the fairgrounds during the fair. Children 12 and under always receive free admission, as do all 4-H members.

As an additional savings, admission to the Monday night youth rodeo is free for everyone.

FFA and 4-H Junior Leaders will work the gates, with some of the proceeds going back to fund their activities. The remainder is put toward the maintenance of the fairgrounds and fair quality improvement.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags