The Dawes County Ag Society will once again offer a cost-savings measure for admission into the evening events at this year’s fair.
The Ag Society is selling wrist bands that will allow access to the evening entertainment events at the Dawes County Fair. The $20 wrist bands give admission to the hog wrestling, the ranch rodeo, the Tough Truck competition and the Rubber Check Race. That equals a $12 savings, as gate admission to each event is $8 per person. The wrist bands are available at the Dawes County Extension Office and Farmers State Bank, both in Chadron, and at the Crawford Clipper office in Crawford, though they can also be purchased at the fairgrounds during the fair. Children 12 and under always receive free admission, as do all 4-H members.
As an additional savings, admission to the Monday night youth rodeo is free for everyone.
FFA and 4-H Junior Leaders will work the gates, with some of the proceeds going back to fund their activities. The remainder is put toward the maintenance of the fairgrounds and fair quality improvement.