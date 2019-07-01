GILLETTE, Wyo. | The final deadline for competitors in a Wyoming carbon-capture contest has been extended by four months.
Carbon XPRIZE Executive Director Marcius Extavour says organizers want to make sure competitors have enough time to demonstrate their technologies.
The extension means the final data submission for the $20 million NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE competition is due June 30, 2020. Wyoming Public Radio reports XPRIZE will now announce the winner in September 2020, instead of the spring of 2020.
The contest seeks to promote technology to put carbon dioxide from a coal-fired power plant to profitable use. The profits would offset the cost of keeping the greenhouse gas out of the atmosphere.
Five teams will compete in the final round and get to test their ideas at a coal-fired power plant near Gillette.