Brave Heart:
Last winter, Brad Upton, of Longmont, CO, reached me with the help of Paul Soderman. Upton is descended from General Forsyth, who commanded the Wounded Knee Massacre on December 29, 1890. I invited Upton to a healing ceremony. We spent time together, sharing about the pain this history has created in both of our families.
A week later, Jeffrey Hotchkiss of Portland, ME got in touch with me. Hotchkiss is related to the family who manufactured and sold the Hotchkiss Mountain Gun to the United States Government. This weapon was used at Wounded Knee and against other Indigenous peoples. Hotchkiss said he wanted to be transparent about his family’s history, apologize, and support Lakota-led healing work.
Talking with these two men, I remembered being a child at my grandma’s knee. In 1938, my grandma Lucy Paints Yellow Adams Tyon taught me to forgive the Wounded Knee Massacre. She told me to pray for the soldiers and their grandparents, saying they did not know what they were doing when they took part in that brutality.
Inspired by my grandmother’s wisdom, we continued the work of apology, self-forgiveness, forgiveness of others, and healing. I envisioned and led a Ceremony of Repentance and Forgiveness in July, on the ceremonial grounds of the Arawaka community in Ribera, New Mexico.
Giovale:
As a 9th generation settler descended from European immigrants who received land grants and enslaved people, I have experienced the healing power of apologizing and making amends for this legacy. When Basil invited me to support logistics for the ceremony, I was happy to enable this experience for others.
The Ceremony for Repentance and Forgiveness was attended by Americans of all backgrounds, members of Indigenous Nations from North, Central, and South America, and visitors from Africa, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East.
Our group included 250 participants who offered prayers relating to different “sides” of human rights violations all over the world, including massacres, genocides, enslavement, colonization, white supremacy, cultural appropriation, land theft, human trafficking, and war. There were apologies for environmental exploitation, such as investment in oil, pollution of the waters, and the invention of plastic. Representatives of the Catholic Church asked forgiveness for physical, sexual and emotional abuse perpetrated against Indigenous children in 288 residential schools.
On behalf of Indigenous Grandmothers of Mankato, MN, Valerie Guimaraes offered forgiveness for the hanging of the Dakota 38 in 1862. “Forgiveness was needed in view of an apology extended by a courageous leader at Mayo Clinic, Jeff Bolton, who enabled the rising 7th generation to help our people heal and move forward. The Dakota 38+2 Wokiksuye Ride happens annually to help us reconcile the past,” she said.
Brave Heart:
In the months since the ceremony, more people are recognizing the need to be truthful about the past and come together in forgiveness and healing.
In my book The Spiritual Journey of a Brave Heart, I wrote about the 20 Congressional Medals of Honor bestowed upon members of the United States Seventh Cavalry for their participation in the Wounded Knee Massacre. Evidence for these soldiers’ actions can be found on the United States Army Medal of Honor website, and is also documented in historical accounts.
Upton, Hotchkiss and I are collaborating to support HR 3467, Remove the Stain Act, to revoke these medals. Our joint statement explains: “Real harms continue from the massacre. The soldiers who carried it out were not heroes. If the United States were to revoke the medals awarded to them, with sincere apology for the mass murder they committed, accompanied by a commitment to do better in the present day, it would remove a great obstacle to healing for people alive today.”
In recent months, ceremonies and meetings relating to Wounded Knee have taken place in Pine Ridge and Cheyenne River. Even with the painful realities of historical trauma, people are beginning to come together across divides. Some Lakota elders and youth are expressing the desire to forgive.
The teachings my grandma shared more than 80 years ago are part of our spiritual identity as Lakota people, which is wolakota. Let’s listen to the elders’ advice to move forward with wokintunze (forgiveness). Our ancestors gave all; that’s why we’re still here. They gave their lives so we could live in Mitakuye Oyasin, as relatives.
Basil Brave Heart is an Oglala Lakota elder, Korean War Combat Veteran, and resident of the Pine Ridge Oglala Lakota Reservation. Hilary Giovale is a European-descended community organizer and resident of Flagstaff, AZ. One year ago, an opportunity arose that touched the hearts of the two friends: one that centered on apology, forgiveness, and healing for historic harm.