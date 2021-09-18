Yellow Jackets come up short at CSU-Pueblo

The Black Hills State football team made a push in the fourth quarter, but came up short, falling to Colorado State University-Pueblo 19-16 Saturday afternoon at the Thunderbowl in Pueblo, Colo.
It was the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The loss dropped the Yellow Jackets to 2-1 overall, while CSU-Pueblo earned its first win of the season in three games.
Both teams had strong defensive showings in the first quarter with no score.
The ThunderWolves opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal by Dean Faithfull at 13:53 in the second to take a 3-0 lead. They added on with a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Steven Croell to Dionte Sykes in the final minute of the half for a 10-0 halftime lead.
CSU Pueblo started the third quarter with another touchdown, this time a 14-yard reception from Croell to Nigel Mitchell, but a missed PAT made it 16-0.
That score would hold into the fourth quarter when the Yellow Jackets got on the board with a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback chance Eben to receiver Kielar Harpham. BHSU attempted the 2-point conversion, and got it with a pass to Hasaa Williams, making it a one-possession game at 16-8.
CSU Pueblo added a 33-yard field goal from Jared Zoulek at 8:12 to extend their lead to 19-8, but BHSU wasn't done. Running back Matthew Collier found the end zone with a 1-yard rush for his third touchdown of the season, and then Williams hauled in another 2-point try to make it a 19-16 ThunderWolves lead with under 5 minutes to play.
The Yellow Jackets followed the score with an on-side kick attempt, but CSU Pueblo was able to recover and run the clock out to seal the game.
Harpham led the team in receiving, scoring a touchdown on six catches for 88 yards.
Collier scored a touchdown on the ground, rushing for 50 yards on 15 attempts. Nolan Susel added 64 yards on 10 rushing attempts as the Yellow Jackets totaled 153 yards on the ground compared to CSU Pueblo's 118 yards.
Eben completed 17 of 26 passing attempts for 204 yards and a touchdown.
Williams had four catches for 61 yards, and also hauled in a pair of passes in the end zone on both successful 2-point attempts.
For CSU-Pueblo, three quarterbacks combined to complete 20 of 28 passes for 252 yards. Croell was 10-of-16 for 134 yards and the two scores. The ThunderWolves ran the ball 41 times for 118 yards.
The Yellow Jackets return home for their homecoming game on Saturday, hosting Adams State at 1 p.m.
Camp, Mansaray lead South Dakota past Cal Poly 48-14
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Carson Camp threw two touchdown passes and Michael Mansaray ran for 141 yards and two scores as South Dakota overpowered Cal Poly 48-14 in nonconference play on Saturday.
Mansaray's TD runs came in the first quarter — from 13 yards out and on a 1-yard plunge — and sandwiched Camp's 54-yard scoring strike to Carter Bell as the Coyotes (2-1) took a 21-7 lead after one quarter. Two Mason Lorber field goals bookended Camp's 36-yard TD pass to Austin Goehring and a 3-yard TD run by Nate Thomas to push South Dakota's lead to 41-7 at halftime. Cole Stenstrom's 2-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter capped the Coyotes' scoring.
Camp completed 17 of 20 passes for 226 yards for USD. Thomas added 92 yards on 15 carries. Bell finished with six catches for 92 yards. The Coyotes amassed 615 yards of offense, including 353 on the ground.
Kahliq Paulette was 9-of-23 passing for 112 yards and a TD for the Mustangs (1-2). Backup QB Conor Bruce completed all three of his passes for 69 yards, including a 61-yard scoring strike to Michael Briscoe with 2:40 left in the game. Cal Poly was held to 243 yards of offense.
Wyoming improves to 3-0, beats Ball State 45-12
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Sean Chambers threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, and Wyoming beat Ball State 45-12 on Saturday.
Chambers completed 14 of 23 passes for 201 yards. He threw a short TD pass to Treyton Welch early in the second quarter, and his 1-yard scoring run late made it 31-0 at halftime. Xazavian Valladay and Dawaiian McNeely also had touchdown runs for the Cowboys (3-0).
Wyoming's Keyon Blankenbaker had an interception in the first quarter and ran 50 yards into the end zone. Chad Muma's 45-yard pick-6 capped the scoring with 6:35 remaining.
Carson Steele and Will Jones each had a touchdown run for Ball State (1-2).