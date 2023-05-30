Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The YMCA of Rapid City will sponsor a Summer Food Service Program, serving meals at YMCA of Rapid City and at Main Street Square.

Breakfast and lunch will be served to all children at no charge. All children will be served regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

YMCA of Rapid City

Breakfast will be served from 7 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 5 through Aug. 11, except July 4. Adults who accompany children to the YMCA of Rapid City, 815 Kansas City St., can receive free lunch for themselves and their children, through a partnership with Black Hills Community Foundation.

Main Street Square

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 5 through Aug. 11, except July 4. Children are encouraged to take part in fun organized activities provided by the YMCA at Main Street Square.

“The YMCA is always eager to find new ways to reach more families and provide support for the amazing young people in our community” said Keiz Larson, CEO of YMCA of Rapid City. “We’re excited to expand our Summer Food Service Program to an additional location downtown at Main Street Square. Our Main Street Square is a dynamic and fun space throughout the summer. This new addition to our summer feeding program will be a great addition to ensuring that children in our community have fun while getting a good meal each day.”

Go to rcymca.org/summerfoodprogram for menus and more information.