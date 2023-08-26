Today's Birthday (08/26/23)— Investigate and explore new territory this year. Steady collaborative action builds lasting partnership. Haul in and preserve a rich autumn harvest, before educational plans shift course this winter. Solving a financial puzzle next spring inspires profitable collaborative ventures next summer. Research leads to fascinating discoveries.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Prepare for inspection. Get expert support with professional challenges. Provide excellent service and flexibility. You've got this. Ignore locked doors. Find your way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 7 — An exploration could take a twist. Consider options carefully before dashing out. Things may not be as they seem. Discover unexpected possibilities hiding.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your partner for extra rewards. Don't get sidetracked, despite complications. Seek win-win solutions and find them.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 9 — Work could interfere with romantic plans. Coordinate collaboration around busy schedules. Rely on each other. Adapt around unforeseen events by maintaining open communications.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Slow for sharp corners. Disciplined practices build strength and endurance for growing ease. Take regular health breaks and increase productivity. Get plenty of water.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 6 — Relax and have fun. Play by the rules. Avoid traffic, delays or complications. Disciplined moves advance boldly. Make romantic plans. Enjoy a delightful connection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 7 — Enjoy the results of domestic and gardening projects. Align talk and action for beautiful rewards. Savor delicious treats. Share family fun and domestic comforts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — Use your clever charms. Engage with a challenging intellectual puzzle. Creativity abounds. Avoid shortcuts. Take steady steps to realize your ideas. Clarify communications.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — Take care of business. Disciplined efforts pay off financially. Put in detailed work behind the scenes for apparent ease onstage. Keep your promises.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. You can accomplish what you're willing to commit words and actions to fulfill. Keep taking one step after another.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 7 — Strategize to realize your vision. Consider your moves several steps in advance. Savor peaceful privacy for productive planning. Coordinate, organize and prepare for success.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 7 — Talk with friends, allies and colleagues for a wider perspective. Collaborating to resolve problems strengthens connections. All for one and one for all.

— Tribune Content Agency