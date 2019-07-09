If marijuana is a gateway drug, can someone explain what categories alcohol, vaping and cigarettes are in? They do have three things in common, which is no medical value, something that CBD and marijuana do have.
Destroy the Buddha statues, paint over the Washington mural, rescind the Wounded Knee medals — George Orwell's "memory hole" lives.
If you truly believe it would be better for murderers to spend years cooped up in a cell perhaps you could retrofit a room in your home to do just that. Of course, you can put your money where your mouth is and pay for all the expense associated with it.
The amount of money that Colin Kapernick has made in America is offensive to me. That money must be returned.
It seems President Trump can talk just a few minutes a day and create enough good fodder to have the media chewing all week. Must be some great stuff.
This president often says he has been treated worse than any president in history, four of whom were assassinated. He has an impressively unique understanding of his own role in the American story to say the least.