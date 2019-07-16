One question for the city of Sturgis for the funding for their ambulance service. Shouldn’t money from the Sturgis Rally go to support the ambulance service or is it being spent elsewhere?
The ceremony at the Elks to reveal the new Obama statue was both dignified and joyful. It made me feel good about Rapid City.
Keep up the great work Mayor Allender. I came to Rapid City 34 years ago, and we have never had a mayor this effective — not even close.
We hear that our federal lawmakers are doing great things for small business and our ag producers. Health costs are breaking them. Why not really do something great and improve affordable health plans?
Sorry ladies, but when you trade the glorious garb of world champions for the tawdry trappings of nonsensical “equal pay” victimhood, you instantly become big time losers.
"Love it or Leave it" is a bumper sticker used by those who may have never read or might fail to understand all the liberties written into the United States Constitution.
Remember, we heard if Trump is elected he will start a nuclear war, the economy will collapse, stock market crash. Hmmm. What is the left so scared of? His success?