If you think having a healthy population will cause the destruction of a society, I don't want to live where you live. It's in the best interest of people, regardless of citizenship, to have a well educated and healthy population surrounding them.
Why don’t we give a positive Two Cents statement instead of always being so negative? Thank you Rapid City for trying improve our streets.
George W. Bush spoke about the Axis of Evil that America faces. Donald Trump talks about the wonderful letters he gets from them and Republicans nod their heads.
All is right with my world for the summer at the Spearfish Booth Hatchery and Archives in Spearfish. I can join families while we feed the fish and ducks and relax in scenic and historical beauty.
Two days in a row this week I was south bound on Elk Vale and stopped at the red light at I90. Both days a tourist in the left turn lane to go west bound on I90 made a hard left and started down the off ramp for east bound I90. The state needs re-paint the strips on the road and put arrows down before someone has a head on collision.
What's up with the staggering rise in grocery prices? Tariffs? I'm tired of "winning" higher gas prices now food prices.