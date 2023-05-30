Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

■A huge acknowledgment and thank you for all of those that took the action that made the Black Hills War Monument. Also, it was a very professional and prideful event at this dedication on Memorial Day. We must never forget the sacrifices made by our military.

■Once again we have thought police on duty. First we have the governor and legislature telling educators what to teach – now the governor has set up a hotline in case someone wants to report teachers that do not fall into line with her beliefs.

■It is going to be quite difficult to stop crime in Rapid City when too many stores have an OPEN DOOR POLICY to shop lifters… Employees are told they will be FIRED if they try to stop a shoplifter! Work at getting security people hired to watch the door or install ZAPPERS that will go off when someone tries to leave without paying.