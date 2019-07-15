While retail stores struggle to compete with an ever-encroaching internet, Rapid City officials are "taxing" the very customers that are needed by installing parking meters. Over the coming months those money-grabbing meters will hurt business far more than help the downtown community.
Obama went eight years without once whining about hurt feelings on Twitter. Trump tweets angrily at SNL and celebrity singers. Sad! Liberal democrats aren’t the crybabies.
I get the chance to hike the Calumet trail quite often. The last snow storm left 1000’s of trees broken from the heaviness of the snow. Several of those trees blocked the trail at Calumet. A couple of weeks ago, we ran into the gentlemen who lives in the area. He took it upon himself to clear the trees from the trail. We personally want to to thank him and his dog for the hard work he put in clearing the trail. He is not a government employee, he did it on his own. He gave back. Thanks so much.
I wonder if the Two Cents contributor offended by the money Colin Kaepernick makes would feel the same about an athlete who expresses the same philosophy but is white instead of black. I doubt it.