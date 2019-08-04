The Booth hatchery adds much economic value to Spearfish the way it attracts so many tourists. Adding 60+ acres of valuable undeveloped land will make our hatchery even more valuable to citizens!
Hi, the local phone companies can put more cell towers up in Sturgis so how how about adding more in West Rapid especially along Sheridan Lake Road where we lose power on every phone call we make. We live here all year long not just for 2 weeks a year.
As a proud native-born South Dakotan, I applaud the Journal publisher’s plan to control editorial page ideas from Outside Sources because the last thing patriots want to read is socialist propaganda and godless whining from Libtards. The plan for more comics is a better use of space.
I'm still waiting to hear the heart warming story of how a person was able to save their family, because they owned a gun. Until that occurs we'll hear about their only purpose. Suicides and killing innocent people.
Storybook Island is a credit to rapid city the new carousel is outstanding and everything was fresh and inviting my grandchildren enjoy it so much.