 ■ If you can't see what's wrong with tourists grabbing a baby animal, shoving it in their car, and driving off, I don't think anyone can help explain it. Like the baby Bison the guy from Hawaii touched last week, this Elk will likely be destroyed.

 ■ When is the Trump statue going to be finished and placed on a corner? It shouldn't take this long.

 ■ Jason Salamun won 38% of votes in an election in which only 31% of registered voters cast a ballot, meaning less than 12% of the city's eligible population voted for him. The trouble with "the will of the people" is that they have no will, in at least two senses of the word.

 ■ Keep this in mind, at least 10,000 Rapid City residents did not vote for Jason Salamun in the recent election for Rapid City mayor! Whatever happened to a run-off between the two highest vote getters?

 ■ The "I" "me" candidate lost. Thankfully people listened.