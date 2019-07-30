As part of the "exhausted middle," I wish Scyller Borglum would have chosen to remain in state politics a while longer, since we need more of her line of thinking. Despite a candidate’s best intentions, it’s awfully hard to affect change in the D.C. swamp.
The downtown businesses want people to come shop, but you make it so complicated and expensive. A $15 fine takes what should have been spent in a store. Somehow, I don’t see the benefit.
To me, it appears the Democrats are rolling out cash for clunkers again. That long list of presidential prospects throwing away millions on unattainable promises.
What recourse will the school system take if a student tells another student to go back where he came from? The president does with no punishment from the Senate. Bullying seems to be the way things go in our capital.
How great it was to have late night comedy like Johnny Carson. Now, all we have is late night hate shows.
Congratulations general and a happy 89th birthday celebration. Thank you for your military service and your support and participation in the Widowed Persons Service of Rapid City.