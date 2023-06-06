■ Who else went to the county office Friday to vote but didn't get to?

 ■It's too bad citizens for liberty doesn't use their petitioning prowess for something useful, like an ordinance to set county business hours for non-ridiculous times.

 ■Man rescues bison calf. Yellowstone National Park rangers euthanize calf. Man is criminally prosecuted and fined. What am I missing here?

■ Before you complain about the Pennington County Admin. offices closed on Fridays you are obviously not paying attention. This was in the Rapid City Journal on the local TV Station and many other outlets.

■ Yup, Biden tripped over a sandbag. Obviously, this means that the POTUS who has signed over 350 pieces of bipartisan legislation is too old to run for re-election.

■ Printing companies must love local elections. I get half a dozen different flyers every day.

