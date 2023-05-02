■Wants and needs. We should have built one if not two more high schools, another middle school, and at least two more elementary schools by now. The smallest class size I taught was 33 and I did that 7 periods a day, that's 231 students I was supposed to get to know, give feedback to, follow up on, grade, discipline, manage, and on top of that, teach.

■Historically, a foremost topic during local elections has been the degrading condition of our roads. We've heard past claims coming from those vying for office that fixing the roads would be their priority if elected, but the roads in my neighborhood continue to go without repair. If the Mayoral candidates that currently/previously served on Council truly had a plan, why haven't they already advanced it?

■At the risk of drawing fire from veterans — I think throwing more money at veterans is not the answer. Any veteran who has a service-connected disability is not barred from working. The VA is plenty generous with compensation. I've seen many with 100% disabilities that are working.