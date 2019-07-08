Right to lifers, are you concerned at all with the quality of life of babies you insist be born? Are you lobbying to end poverty, insure the availability of low cost birth control, end caging of children on the border, empty orphanages, and improve foster care? Just wondering.
Trump blamed a teleprompter glitch for his 4th of July colonial airport gaffe. My third grade teacher didn't believe me either when I said my dog ate my homework!
We just want to scream!!! Why, oh why, are there no women’s stores in RC selling quality, stylish clothing and shoes for mature women who have earned the resources to purchase QUALITY???
To the person who suggested that concerned people who care about the conditions of the immigrant children should just take them in. It amazes me that people like you exist but the children need to be returned to their parents as they are people not animals. How can you be so callous?
Congrats to Coach Torve and the Post 22 Hardhats for their comeback to play in the final game and win as co-champions with Eden Prairie. Bad weather plagued the entire tourney but you persevered and made Rapid City proud!
If you want term limits then the 75% of the population who do not vote need to get to the polls and vote.