The state might not have to deal with so much opposition to mineral exploration and oil pipelines if they legislated realistic penalties for reclamation and enforced them.
I've been to many concerts, but the Faculty Concert (Rushmore Music Festival) Sunday was one of the best I have ever heard. Seven members, 2 pianists, 2 cellists, 2 violists and 1 violist played a concert by Czech composers. Rapid City should be proud.
Why isn’t one solitary leader talking about the national debt that is spiraling out of control at this moment? My fear is the United States economy is going to pop and there will be no way to help the majority of people.
It begs belief in a country where 99% of the wealth is held by 1% of the people to suggest that four freshmen congresswomen of color will lead us further into socialism. Perhaps, the suggestion is simply a scare tactic to undermine the majority.
I wonder where the guy has been that called Republicans crybabies. Boy, that's really the frying pan calling the kettle black because the Democrats wrote the crybaby book and use it on every single issue.