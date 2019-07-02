Thank you to city crews who repair alley systems. It took two days of complicated and coordinated effort to repair our alley in the 300 block of St. Charles that was caused by the wet spring. You guys rock.
Do you suppose the increase in seat belt use has something to do with modern cars having an beeper that won't be quiet until you buckle up?
So the school superintendent wants to “really engage deeply” with the community. Sorry, the city, county and federal governments are already engaging deeply into their constituency. Be creative. Make what you have work.
I was visiting a friend in Japan who teaches in a country that holds teachers in high esteem and pays in a commensurate manner. He can't understand the low pay and lack of appreciation in the U.S. for teachers.
By meeting Kim Jong Un in North Korea, Trump gave the bloody dictator a huge propaganda win without a single concession in return.
Don’t let President Trump’s tweets and photo ops fool you. If Kim Jong Un steps out of line, I believe he will act swiftly and decisively to protect our country.