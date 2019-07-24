Why doesn’t the city put benches or partial benches where the Rapid Ride buses stop at? I see people in different locations that stand for quite a while or sitting on the curb? I think our tax money would be beneficial for something like that.
The reader photo of the day for July 23 is one of the best the Journal has run for a while. The picture, showing three cousins walking to an evening ball game, is evocative in many ways. Congratulations to photographer Trevor Beitman.
The first thing you should know about budgeting is the simple rule of common sense. You can’t borrow your way out of debt. Come on people.
Since the meters have been put in downtown, each time I’ve done an errand I’ve been able to park easily in a convenient spot. 25 cents or so seems a reasonable amount to pay when the alternative is driving around in circles for ten minutes.
How can the people who keep telling us that no one is above the law support sanctuary cities?
How did Melania get into this? She didn't bad mouth our country much less our president.