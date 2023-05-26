Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

 ■ Alcoholism is a major problem in the US and in SD. And yet the Sturgis city council approves open containers during the rally. What kind of message is that sending?

■ Amanda Gorman's 2021 Inaugural Poem was banned today from Florida public schools. Even if you've seen and heard it before, you should listen to it again. It's on U-Tube. Then please, carefully consider the ramifications of this course we are charting as a state and nation.

■ No matter how equitable the Two Cents column was intended to be, there will always be at least one bad apple. On Wednesday, it was a Democrat, once again playing the blame game and condemning the Republicans for not conceding to the Democrat party's unreasonable urge to furiously spend all available money regardless of the lack of need to do so and in reckless disregard of inflationary pressures. What is it about simple economics that you folks can't understand?

■ Mountain lion resting in a tree and a bear killing chickens. I guess if people feel endangered living in their domain, they better move to a nice safe city.

