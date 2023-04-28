Give us your Two Cents' worth: email twocents@ rapidcityjournal.com

• The day after I turned 18 some 48 years ago, I proudly registered as a Democrat. Today, the worst President in the history of our country announced for reelection. We can do better.

• I don't care what apartments look at, what they charge is criminal. If rent is 1/3 of your budget and the average rent around town is $2000/mo, that's $24000 a year—how many people do you know that make $75,000?

The people that need places to live sure don't—just shove them in North Rapid I guess—how's that working out?

• If the GOP has its way, the Federal Government will default on its financial obligations. Not paying for purchases that have already been "charged" will result in an economic disaster for all of us.

• Making good lifestyle choices is important to good health but not a guarantee of good health. Even assuming sufficient intelligence and income to enable good choices, there are a myriad number of medical problems, like type one diabetes, that are very expensive and not curable by excellent lifestyle choices.