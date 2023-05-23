■It's interesting how quickly the U.S House of Representatives is recommending cuts in Medicare and veterans' benefits so they can save money in the budget. But, there is no mention of ANY of their benefits being cut. Interesting.

■ So do members of Congress get paid if they fail to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling?

■ I am not impressed with the new Lacrosse Street interchange over I-90. It definitely does NOT help improve the traffic flow. If anything, it slows traffic. Once more, another traffic backup that's unnecessary. Our tax dollars at work, I guess?

■ Please, no animals in stores or restaurants unless they are service animals.

■ If the 2nd Amendment doesn't cover modern firearms, then the 1st Amendment doesn't apply to things communicated on a computer, or thru social media. Be prepared for the police state you're creating.

Give us your Two Cents' worth: email twocents@ rapidcityjournal.com