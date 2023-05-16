■ Why do people who say, write or do disgusting things think that an apology will make things better? You have shown your true colors. I will not forget.

■ Thanks to the Meadowbrook golf course staff for clearing all the leaves and debris from the little creek. It looked like hard work but sure looks nice!

■ Rapid City Journal asked for our Two Cents in two sentences. In Friday's Two Cents one comment contained FIVE sentences proving we need schools to return to teaching the basic three R's.

■ The GOP has voted every single time to raise the debt ceiling. It seems though, whenever there is a Democrat in the White House, the dangerous games begin. Raising the debt ceiling is about PAST debts, not a future budget. Two different topics. The GOP needs to quit taking the economy hostage in exchange for votes. Reckless.

■ Republicans in the House of Representatives have already passed a bill to raise the debt limit and therefore done their job. Get the facts straight and quit stating misinformation.