If you think racially divisive politics are a good idea, remember than in the 1800's the American Civil War was fought to end slavery, and that war killed 2% of the entire population of the country extant at that time. Be careful what you wish for.
Where do I go to apply for one of those drivers licenses that exempt you from all traffic laws. Sure seems to be a lot of people with them.
If Thune and Rounds are not going to help protect our elections from Russian interference, it is up to us as individual citizens to exercise due diligence with respect to comments made in the media and on the internet. Don't believe and don't repeat anything without ascertaining who said it and why--even if you agree with it as soon as you see it.
The Vision fund needs to have a much more stringent rules regarding how the money is spent or voted out of existence. Otherwise, the city will continue yearly squandering taxpayers money on things like private baseball teams.
So am I supposed to be happy or sad that Soybean production is up because of Global Warming?