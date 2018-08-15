Recently, the South Dakota State Department of Health reported that suicides reached an all-time high in 2017. Some have suggested that we need more crisis hotlines. While hotlines are helpful, they are not enough. I believe the suicide number is a bellwether of the decline of institutions that support families and the lack of mental health treatment options in South Dakota.
A refresher course in child development is helpful because suicide prevention really begins around the time of birth. Newborns are completely dependent: they do not differentiate themselves from their mother or primary caregiver.
Most mothers instinctively interact in a warm, loving way with their infant. This bonding occurs naturally unless it is disrupted by illness, separation, mental illness or other issues. The stability and safety of that relationship shapes the way infants view the world the rest of their lives.
Children who have a strong maternal bond translate the trust in that relationship to confidence that emotional stressors such as sadness, anxiety and frustration can be overcome. They become emotionally resilient to life’s stressors. Children and adults who have not developed that resiliency are more likely to want to hurt themselves and even to attempt suicide when sad, anxious or frustrated.
We can improve resiliency and reduce suicides by creating strategies to enhance early child bonding and development and by supporting children better in their early developmental stages. The internet sales tax gives us the funding to address these problems immediately. Prudent use of internet sales revenue is one of the biggest issues in this year’s election.
Here are six things we could do that will help our state develop more resilient children and improve our mental health care system.
1. Screen children prenatally, at birth, pre-kindergarten, and in first grade to identify families who are likely to have difficulty with bonding due to unmet basic needs, mental illness, substance use, or lack of emotional support. Children whose basic needs for shelter, food, clothing, love and intellectual stimulation are met develop basic trust, resilience and hope. The screening tool can be as simple as a short survey. High-risk families could be referred to nonprofit or state-run organizations that provide support.
2. Provide statewide pre-kindergarten. It is well established that 5-year-olds who enter kindergarten knowing more words do better in school and function better as adults than 5-year-olds with smaller vocabularies. Lack of success in school compounds mental health problems throughout life.
3. Increase access to Medicaid so that more people have access to mental health care.
4. Provide better funding to our community mental health centers and nonprofits that provide mental health services so they can serve more people, provide more extensive case management, and develop additional programs for early intervention in mental illness.
5. Provide funding to schools for additional mental health workers, allowing schools to identify high-risk children and provide support for them.
6. Develop two multilayered systems of mental health care ranging from outpatient assessment to inpatient state hospital treatment; one west river and another east river. This should include a well-functioning fully staffed hospital in each area.
We need to reduce suicides. To do this we need to improve the resiliency of our children. The internet sales tax revenue should be used to make South Dakota a safer, healthier place for all of us. Where do our candidates stand on this issue?