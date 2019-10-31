Question: What is the most expensive college degree in the region?
Answer: The one that is not awarded.
This is not a riddle. It is a reality; and it applies in two situations with dire implications for the Black Hills region.
First, when a student enrolls at a college for only a few semesters and does not return, the student may have debt; debt that will be more difficult to pay back without a higher-paying job they hoped to obtain with their degree.
Similarly, a lost opportunity comes when a college degree is never attempted. When a student does not enroll in nor do they complete college, they are losing out on significant earning potential, upward mobility/promotion opportunities, and overall quality of life factors.
This is an important part of the student debt and cost of higher education discussions right now in our nation and state.
I am currently serving as Interim President at Black Hills State University. After growing up on a family farm near Flandreau and Colman, S.D., I enrolled in college as a first-generation college student. During my senior year I came to Rapid City to complete my student teaching experience at Douglas High School on Ellsworth Air Force Base. I graduated from college and immediately went into the classroom to teach. Forty years in, I am still a believer in the power of education. For me, it has opened doors to opportunities that I would have never experienced otherwise.
Certainly, students enroll in college for the job they want the day after graduation. But students also enroll in college because they hold aspirations to move up the ladder and realize ultimate job possibilities. Some hope to start their own business as entrepreneurs and innovators. A college degree significantly improves the chances for these types of successes.
Black Hills State University is South Dakota’s public university with the highest number of Pell Grant recipients at 27%. Economically speaking, this means we enroll the neediest students.
Introducing a state need-based aid program such as Dakota’s Promise will be very important to South Dakota students and families in that college debt will be lessened. But a need-based aid program will have macro level impacts, too. It will drive a stronger educational attainment rate of South Dakota citizens from the current 43% to the goal of 65% by 2025, a goal set to further education and employment. This, in turn, can improve the economy of our state and ultimately counter the brain drain being experienced in South Dakota today. South Dakota is making progress in educational attainment, but we lag when compared to the national average. The benefits of meeting the 2025 goal will be felt at micro and macro levels.
A goal at BHSU is to increase the amount of scholarships to drive down the cost of education and student debt. Thanks to our committed alumni and supporters we are awarding more than 2 million dollars per year to students. We will continue to fundraise, awarding even more scholarships over time.
Another goal at BHSU is to align academic programs to regional workforce needs. That is, as we better understand the types of jobs that western SD employers will offer, we adjust our academic programs to meet these workforce needs. Through community visits and discussions with economic development leaders, we are listening to employers in the Black Hills region. You are welcome to contact me to discuss current and emerging workforce needs.
Whether you’re just starting out or ready to turn your college credits into a degree, it is clear that a college degree will provide significant return on investment for you and for the entire state. While the cost of education continues to be a concern, it is vital for South Dakota students and for the state’s economy that university degree options are available.
Now, what if we turned that riddle from the beginning of this piece on its head. What college degree has the best value? Of course, the answer is the one that IS awarded, which will open the door to opportunities not otherwise experienced - just like my college degree did for me.